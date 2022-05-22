$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Altice USA has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

