$26.57 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post $26.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.51 million and the lowest is $25.44 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $102.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $107.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.62 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $157.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OGI opened at $1.21 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $379.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

