32,532 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SMART Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

