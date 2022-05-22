51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of 51job worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,292,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

