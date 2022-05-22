$535.73 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $535.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.27 million to $627.19 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $566.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 264,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

