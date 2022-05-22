626,452 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Enfusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,344,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

