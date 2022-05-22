$64.93 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.74 million to $69.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $267.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.11 million to $281.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.19 million, with estimates ranging from $313.97 million to $363.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Safehold by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Safehold has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

