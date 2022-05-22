$68.82 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.53 million. CarLotz reported sales of $50.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $287.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $294.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $321.18 million, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

