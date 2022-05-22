A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $64.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

