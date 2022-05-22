Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $104.91 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

