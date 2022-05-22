Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

