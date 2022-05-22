Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €110.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($125.00) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

