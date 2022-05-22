Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.25

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.25 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

