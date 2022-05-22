Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$77.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $43.38 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

