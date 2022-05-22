Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 4.1%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 29,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,948,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIRD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $78,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

