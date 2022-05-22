Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.65. Allego shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $15,120,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

