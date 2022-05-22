Alliance Global Partners Lowers iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target to $8.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 178.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ISUN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. iSun has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

