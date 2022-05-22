Alliance Global Partners Lowers iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target to $8.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 178.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ISUN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. iSun has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
