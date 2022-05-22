Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

