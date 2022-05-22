Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,165.60

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2,165.60 and last traded at $2,166.57, with a volume of 38776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,214.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,544.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,715.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

