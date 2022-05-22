AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.