AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $121.72 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.