AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Calix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

