Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

