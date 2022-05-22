Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

