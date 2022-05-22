Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

