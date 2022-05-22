American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.41

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 1512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,096,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,188,427. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

