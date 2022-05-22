Analysts Anticipate CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CapStar Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CSTR opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

