Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CCNE stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

