Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $192.19 million. trivago posted sales of $115.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $616.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $668.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.96 million, with estimates ranging from $708.57 million to $859.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.
TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.
TRVG stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.