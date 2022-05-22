Analyzing Quantum-Si (QSI) and The Competition

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quantum-Si to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.08 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.09

Quantum-Si’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quantum-Si and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 686 951 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Quantum-Si’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Quantum-Si peers beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.