Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($67.71) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Aperam stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

