Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 143,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 207,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.94 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

