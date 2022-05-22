Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,056 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

