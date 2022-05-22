Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,295.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

