Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,419 shares of company stock worth $3,532,696 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

