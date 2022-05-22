Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

