Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

