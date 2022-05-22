Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

