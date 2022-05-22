Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.68% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 109,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

