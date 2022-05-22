Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Lowered to $29.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APLT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

