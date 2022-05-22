AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.14. 36,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,327,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a PE ratio of -210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
