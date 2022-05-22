AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.14. 36,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,327,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a PE ratio of -210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

