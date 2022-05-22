Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.95

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 32949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $13,998,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,718,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 388,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

