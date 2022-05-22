Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $18.92 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $5,712,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 119.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 133,979 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.