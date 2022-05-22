Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Lowered to $13.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

ARBK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

