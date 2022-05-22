Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.47.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

