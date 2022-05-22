Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $103.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARVN. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

ARVN stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. Arvinas has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

