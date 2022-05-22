Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Price Target to $4.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.