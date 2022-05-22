Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARZGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.88) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.27) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.38) to €22.60 ($23.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

