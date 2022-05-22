Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.