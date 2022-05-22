AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 324,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,544,452 shares.The stock last traded at $66.15 and had previously closed at $64.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90.

AstraZeneca ( NYSE:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

